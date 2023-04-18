Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

CAT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $225.45. 511,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

