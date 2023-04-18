Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,547 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $64,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.54. The company had a trading volume of 438,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,802. The company has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

