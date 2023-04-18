Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,920,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $148,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,926,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

