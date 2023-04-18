Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 31,700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,262.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 45,886 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.28. 203,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,428. The company has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

