Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 102,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,602,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

