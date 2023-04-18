Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 69,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after buying an additional 590,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.09. The stock had a trading volume of 315,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,279. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

