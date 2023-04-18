Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $229.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.85. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.