Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after buying an additional 859,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.