Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 551 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AMETEK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of AME opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

