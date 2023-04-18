Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

