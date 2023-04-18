Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

