Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.