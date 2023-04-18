Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

