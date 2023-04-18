Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.28. 585,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,674,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $607.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,154,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $815,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

