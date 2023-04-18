FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

FB Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FBK. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading

