Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $117.81.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

