Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.