Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. 276,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $98.18.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

