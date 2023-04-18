Financial Advisors Network Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 12.5% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.83. 415,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,536. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

