Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 6,865,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,979,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

