Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,863. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.