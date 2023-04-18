Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $363,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $630.80. The stock had a trading volume of 289,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,614. The company has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $616.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

