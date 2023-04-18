Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.83. The stock had a trading volume of 123,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,892. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $180.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

