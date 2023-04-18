Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 7,599 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amcor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Amcor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 1,358,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,747. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.