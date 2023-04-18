Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,346 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $84.82.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.