Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 225,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 573,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 147,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

