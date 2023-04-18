Financial Analysis: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) vs. Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Trillion Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.46 billion 1.23 $1.14 billion $2.02 3.83 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crescent Point Energy and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.57%.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 34.47% 14.19% 9.43% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Trillion Energy International

(Get Rating)

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.