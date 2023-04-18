Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,804,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 1,505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,042.0 days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Fingerprint Cards AB has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.65.
