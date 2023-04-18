Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,804,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 1,505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,042.0 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Fingerprint Cards AB has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.65.

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

