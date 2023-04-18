First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Featured Articles

