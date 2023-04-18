First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $872,972. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

