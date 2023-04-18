First National Trust Co Acquires 868 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $16.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.37. 869,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,092. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.21 and a 200 day moving average of $467.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

