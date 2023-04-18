First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned about 0.28% of F.N.B. worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 383,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,887. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

