First National Trust Co Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.36. 458,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,731. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $312.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

