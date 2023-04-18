First National Trust Co Purchases 5,304 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,179,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. 696,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

