First National Trust Co Sells 1,288 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

TEL traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.46. 141,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.