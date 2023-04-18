First National Trust Co Sells 879 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.15. 251,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,585. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

