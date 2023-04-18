First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. 267,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.