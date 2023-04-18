First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. 267,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
