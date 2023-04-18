First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. 55,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

