Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.