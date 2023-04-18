Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

PFD stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 31.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

