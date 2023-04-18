Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
PFD stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.67.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
