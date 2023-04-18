Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 133.8% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,018. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
