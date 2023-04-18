Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 133.8% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,018. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

