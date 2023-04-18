FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Down 0.8%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.77. 7,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 28,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

FlexShopper Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

