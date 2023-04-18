Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Fluor has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

