Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Fluor has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.