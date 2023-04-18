Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Update

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Fnac Darty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Fnac Darty alerts:

Fnac Darty Price Performance

GRUPF stock remained flat at C$66.00 during trading on Monday. Fnac Darty has a 52-week low of C$46.08 and a 52-week high of C$66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.00.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.