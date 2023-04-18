FNSC Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,958 Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 19,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$750,221.22.

Shares of TSE FN traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$38.49. 38,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,177. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.96. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$40.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

