Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Up 21.9% in March

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $769.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOR. Citigroup upped their price target on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

