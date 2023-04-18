Forsta AP Fonden Buys 5,400 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Intuit by 9.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,098,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,631,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,820,000 after acquiring an additional 167,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.42. The stock had a trading volume of 326,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,313. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $492.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.94.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

