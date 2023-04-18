Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,566. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.