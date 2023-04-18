Forsta AP Fonden Has $27.74 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. 1,646,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

