Forsta AP Fonden Has $50.31 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $290.30. 753,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,386. The stock has a market cap of $212.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $290.55.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

